In Seoul, a man sets himself on fire near the building where the South Korean president was being interrogated

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126415 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115395 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123430 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124783 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155544 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107912 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152745 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104136 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113732 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106160 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 30323 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114235 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112127 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 28478 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126415 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155544 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152745 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181900 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171353 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112138 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114244 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137596 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129733 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147354 views
In Seoul, a man sets himself on fire near the building where the South Korean president was being interrogated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22398 views

A 60-year-old man set himself on fire near the office of the anti-corruption agency in Seoul, where President Yun Seok-yeol was being questioned. The man died as a result of his injuries.

In the capital of South Korea, a man set himself on fire in front of the building where President Yun Seok-yol was being interrogated in the coup case. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The man set himself on fire on Wednesday near the office of South Korea's anti-corruption agency, where President Yun Seok-yol was being interrogated in the coup case," the post reads.

It is noted that the 60-year-old man died as a result of his injuries.

Addendum

Investigators have arrested suspended President Yun Seok-yol at his residence in Seoul. The arrest is related to the imposition of martial law in December and his subsequent absconding.

Recall

On December 4, Yun Seok-yol imposed martial law, accusing the opposition of anti-state activities. The decision was made after the Democratic Party initiated budget cuts and impeachment of the state auditor.

Opposition parties in South Korea initiated the impeachment of President Yun Seok-yeol due to the introduction of martial law.

South Korean President Yun Suk-yeol did not appear at the first official meeting of the Constitutional Court, where his impeachment was to be considered.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
seoulSeoul
south-koreaSouth Korea

