In Seoul, a man sets himself on fire near the building where the South Korean president was being interrogated

In the capital of South Korea, a man set himself on fire in front of the building where President Yun Seok-yol was being interrogated in the coup case. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The man set himself on fire on Wednesday near the office of South Korea's anti-corruption agency, where President Yun Seok-yol was being interrogated in the coup case," the post reads.

It is noted that the 60-year-old man died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators have arrested suspended President Yun Seok-yol at his residence in Seoul. The arrest is related to the imposition of martial law in December and his subsequent absconding.

On December 4, Yun Seok-yol imposed martial law, accusing the opposition of anti-state activities. The decision was made after the Democratic Party initiated budget cuts and impeachment of the state auditor.

Opposition parties in South Korea initiated the impeachment of President Yun Seok-yeol due to the introduction of martial law.

South Korean President Yun Suk-yeol did not appear at the first official meeting of the Constitutional Court, where his impeachment was to be considered.