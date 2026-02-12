$43.030.06
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 4324 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 9558 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13680 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 17064 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 25795 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 72177 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48190 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 58400 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45625 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Occupiers expand land allocation program in Crimea for war participants - CPDFebruary 12, 05:44 AM • 6478 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 16250 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 20831 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 31031 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 16127 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 16399 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 67024 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 59713 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 61751 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 70500 views
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 852 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 3304 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 31267 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 33666 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 35292 views
In Russia, unpaid leave has become the new norm for 4 million workers - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In 2025, the number of part-time workers in Russia increased by 12% to 5.5 million people. The largest increase was recorded in manufacturing, hotel and restaurant business, and construction.

In Russia, unpaid leave has become the new norm for 4 million workers - intelligence

In 2025, Russia recorded a further expansion of hidden unemployment. According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the total number of part-time employees at large and medium-sized enterprises increased by 12% year-on-year to 5.5 million people, UNN reports.

The increase covered all categories of underemployment. The largest group consists of employees sent on unpaid leave – 4 million people (+9%). Another 1.3 million people work part-time by agreement of the parties (+13%). At the same time, the fastest growth rates were demonstrated by employees on downtime – their number increased by 165 thousand, or 1.6 times, as well as employees transferred to part-time work at the initiative of the employer – plus 69 thousand, which means an eightfold increase.

- the report says.

The highest level of partial employment in 2025 was recorded in the hotel and restaurant business – 34%, manufacturing – 27%, and construction – 23%. The largest absolute increase occurred in manufacturing: the number of partially employed in the sector increased by 265 thousand people, or 20.5%, the intelligence service added.

Russian governors doubled spending on their own security since the start of the war against Ukraine - intelligence09.02.26, 16:04 • 3787 views

Signs of further weakening of the labor market persist in early 2026. In January, about 10% of companies reported staff reductions, and another 12% reported reduced working hours to optimize costs.

The growth of partial employment actually masks the scale of the economic downturn. Formally, the unemployment rate remains low, but the actual reduction in production load and declining employee incomes indicate systemic problems. This model allows maintaining the appearance of stability, but at the same time conserves technological backwardness: instead of investing in automation, businesses direct resources to maintaining cheap, but inefficient labor.

- stated in the message.

Russia is spending significantly more money on military needs than previously thought - German intelligence04.02.26, 17:12 • 3567 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Russian propaganda