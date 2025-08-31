In Russia, Sochi airport delays dozens of flights for more than two hours

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 18290 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 46452 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 71230 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 86912 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 103830 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 251308 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 109781 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84829 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98888 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 318310 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
36%
746mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 12390 views
Iran imposed entry restrictions on RussiansAugust 31, 12:31 AM • 10235 views
During the day, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 636 Russian targetsPhotoAugust 31, 12:56 AM • 11069 views
Brazil calls for BRICS summit over US 'trade threats'August 31, 01:43 AM • 4352 views
Kherson region received million-dollar generators from the USA for heating and hospitalsAugust 31, 02:01 AM • 7228 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 10918 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the Sun04:55 AM • 8044 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 93976 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 223239 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 225971 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 318311 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 267238 views
Actual people
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
China
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 106202 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 239061 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 262479 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 259661 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 239801 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

In Russia, Sochi airport delays dozens of flights for more than two hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

More than 50 flights for departure and arrival have been delayed at Sochi airport. Delays range from 15 minutes to 6 hours, caused by a drone attack.

In Russia, Sochi airport delays dozens of flights for more than two hours

In the morning, more than 50 flights were delayed at Sochi airport. However, the press service of the Russian airport claims that everything is operating normally.

Reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

There was a collapse at Sochi airport. As of 10 AM, it was known that more than 50 flights were delayed for departure and arrival after the drone attack. According to Russian media, which referred to the online scoreboard of the airport in the southern Russian city, an hour ago, the departure of 24 flights and the arrival of 29 flights were delayed; delays ranged from 15 minutes to 6 hours.

Also, judging by the data from Russian media, the airport's press service provided an explanation, from which the following can be inferred:

  • restrictions were introduced to ensure flight safety;
    • the schedule has already been restored after the introduction of temporary restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft;

      According to the latest official data, the delay affects at least 8-15 aircraft.

      Recall

      Russia announced the interception of 21 drones on the night of August 31: over the Volgograd and Rostov regions, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the World
      Fake news
      Bryansk Oblast