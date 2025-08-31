In Russia, Sochi airport delays dozens of flights for more than two hours

In the morning, more than 50 flights were delayed at Sochi airport. However, the press service of the Russian airport claims that everything is operating normally.

There was a collapse at Sochi airport. As of 10 AM, it was known that more than 50 flights were delayed for departure and arrival after the drone attack. According to Russian media, which referred to the online scoreboard of the airport in the southern Russian city, an hour ago, the departure of 24 flights and the arrival of 29 flights were delayed; delays ranged from 15 minutes to 6 hours.

Also, judging by the data from Russian media, the airport's press service provided an explanation, from which the following can be inferred:

restrictions were introduced to ensure flight safety;

the schedule has already been restored after the introduction of temporary restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft;

According to the latest official data, the delay affects at least 8-15 aircraft.

Russia announced the interception of 21 drones on the night of August 31: over the Volgograd and Rostov regions, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.