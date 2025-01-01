A criminal case has been opened in the Russian Leningrad region over the actions of schoolchildren near the Eternal Flame. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

In a terrorist country, three schoolchildren became involved in a criminal case on the fact of "rehabilitating Nazism." The incident occurred at the Grove of Five Hundred memorial, where the children extinguished the Eternal Flame by throwing snow at it.

The detainees were 4th and 5th graders. The oldest of them is 11 years old, the other two are 10 years old. It is known that two of the students study at a private "School of Orthodox Culture."

The deputy head of the administration of the Kingisepp municipal district filed a complaint with the police. After interrogation, the children were handed over to their parents, and the collected materials were transferred to the juvenile affairs department.

