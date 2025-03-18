In Russia, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed, the crew died - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
In the Leningrad region of Russia, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed during a training flight. All crew members died. The helicopter was in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.
A Mi-8 military helicopter crashed near the village of Beseda in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation during a training flight. All crew members died, Russian media reported, according to UNN.
Details
According to Russian media, footage from the scene of the plane crash near Volosovo, Leningrad region, was published on social networks on the evening of March 18. Law enforcement agencies confirmed the fact of the helicopter crash.
"A helicopter crashed near the village of Beseda. An ambulance passed by and another helicopter landed nearby. It all happened around 18:30," eyewitnesses said.
The press service of the Leningrad Military District told Russian media that the helicopter was in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. They declined to specify information about the model, crew and circumstances of the incident.
Later, Russian media clarified that the Mi-28 helicopter crashed in a deserted area during a scheduled training flight over the Leningrad region. The crew members died.
Recall
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of March 18, 2025, enemy troops have lost 1,560 people, 8 tanks, 20 combat vehicles and 42 artillery systems. Other enemy equipment was also destroyed.