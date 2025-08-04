In Russia, a major music festival was canceled due to the threat of drone attacks

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 19673 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 22992 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 45304 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 82297 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 56743 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 62281 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 68346 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 68193 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 61989 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 80541 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1.6m/s
55%
749mm
Popular news
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 26129 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 65536 views
Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became known12:44 PM • 13507 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 16754 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 20605 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 19658 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 45282 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 82274 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 229790 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 318205 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 8368 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 20655 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 16805 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 26166 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 342707 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

In Russia, a major music festival was canceled due to the threat of drone attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Russian festival Signal has been canceled due to the inability to guarantee the safety of participants. Authorities cite potential risks associated with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

In Russia, a major music festival was canceled due to the threat of drone attacks

In the Russian Federation, it was decided to cancel the Signal music festival due to the threat of drone attacks. This was announced by the head of the administration of Dzerzhinsky district of Kaluga region, Yegor Virkov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Virkov, the Russian authorities cannot approve the festival "in a number of departments on security issues."

He added that holding the festival could pose a threat to the life and health of participants, "given the potential risks associated with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles."

According to Virkov, the organizers were allegedly informed back in April that the festival would not be allowed.

Additionally

Signal is one of Russia's largest electronic festivals, held annually on the territory of the art park in Nikola-Lenivets.

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World