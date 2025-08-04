In Russia, a major music festival was canceled due to the threat of drone attacks

In the Russian Federation, it was decided to cancel the Signal music festival due to the threat of drone attacks. This was announced by the head of the administration of Dzerzhinsky district of Kaluga region, Yegor Virkov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to Virkov, the Russian authorities cannot approve the festival "in a number of departments on security issues."

He added that holding the festival could pose a threat to the life and health of participants, "given the potential risks associated with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles."

According to Virkov, the organizers were allegedly informed back in April that the festival would not be allowed.

Signal is one of Russia's largest electronic festivals, held annually on the territory of the art park in Nikola-Lenivets.