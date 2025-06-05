In Rodynske, Donetsk region, State Emergency Service fighters rescued a defenseless chick that fell from its nest due to an explosion

In the Donetsk region, the Russians struck the town of Rodynske. Rescuers working at the scene of the enemy strike rescued a small bird that had fallen from its nest due to the explosion, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.

After another Russian air strike, rescuers heard a quiet, trembling chirping of a small chick among the debris and dust, which fell from the nest due to the explosion. Tiny, frightened, it was looking for protection. And it found it in the hands of our emergency workers. - the statement said.

Rescuers stressed that in the difficult time of war, saving any, even the smallest life, is a ray of light.

In a world where explosions are rumbling, every good deed is a ray of light! Even for someone who weighs a few grams - noted the SES.

In the Donetsk region, the Russians again shelled rescuers tonight while they were extinguishing a fire caused by a previous shelling of Sloviansk. As a result, the driver of the fire and rescue service was injured.

As a result of the shelling of the Kramatorsk district on June 2, at least three people were killed and two were injured. Houses, an administrative building and infrastructure were damaged.