Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

MIM-104 Patriot

In Rivne region, a child lost fingers due to an explosion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2220 views

In the village of Kolodenka, a teenager found a grenade detonator, which exploded in his hands. The boy was hospitalized with traumatic amputation of his fingers.

In Rivne region, a child lost fingers due to an explosion

In the Rivne region, a child was injured due to an explosion of an explosive device; the teenager's fingers were amputated, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred in the village of Kolodenka.

As noted, the teenager found a suspicious object. "Preliminary - a grenade detonator," the State Emergency Service indicated.

During the inspection, the find detonated in the child's hands. The boy was hospitalized with traumatic amputation of his fingers

- reported the State Emergency Service.

A family with two children was injured in Kyiv region due to an explosion of a charging device in an apartment13.11.25, 13:25 • 3205 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Rivne Oblast