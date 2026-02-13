In Rivne region, a child lost fingers due to an explosion

In the Rivne region, a child was injured due to an explosion of an explosive device; the teenager's fingers were amputated, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred in the village of Kolodenka.

As noted, the teenager found a suspicious object. "Preliminary - a grenade detonator," the State Emergency Service indicated.

During the inspection, the find detonated in the child's hands. The boy was hospitalized with traumatic amputation of his fingers - reported the State Emergency Service.

