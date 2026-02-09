In Prykarpattia, the court suspended the mayor suspected of bribery from office

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a court suspended a mayor from office who is suspected of bribery. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

At the request of prosecutors from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court suspended the mayor of one of the communities in Prykarpattia from his position. The mayor was detained while receiving part of a bribe in his office on February 4, 2026, and is currently in custody. - the report says.

According to the prosecutor's office, prosecutors first applied to the court with a request for suspension on February 6, but it was not considered due to the non-appearance of the suspect's lawyers.

The prosecutor's office noted that the official is suspected of extorting and receiving undue benefits for transferring communal lands for lease to a private entrepreneur.

