In Poltava region, unknown persons damaged a memorial to a fallen soldier: police are looking for the perpetrators

An unknown person cut down a poster depicting the fallen hero on the Alley of Glory in the Tereshkivska territorial community of Poltava district. Police are looking for witnesses and those involved. Reported by UNN with reference to Poltava regional police.

Details

In the Poltava region, an unknown person cut down a poster depicting a fallen hero on the Walk of Fame in the Tereshkiv community. Police opened a criminal investigation.

The police received information about the offense at about 07:00 on January 24 from local residents. The investigative team, criminal investigation officers and forensic experts immediately arrived at the scene. - the department's press service reports.

Now law enforcement officers are looking for witnesses to the incident.

Investigative actions and operational and search activities to identify the person involved in the offense are ongoing.

The Police Investigation Unit under the procedural supervision of the Poltava District Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings over the incident on the grounds of a criminal offense under Article 296 (1) (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

