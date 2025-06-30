In Poltava region, 60 settlements are already without electricity due to strong winds

In several communities of Poltava Oblast, more than 7,000 consumers—6552 residential and 749 commercial—were left without electricity due to strong winds. Emergency services are already working to restore power supply. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, as conveyed by UNN.

In Poltava Oblast, due to strong wind gusts, 60 settlements in the Poltava, Kremenchuk, Dykan, Zinkiv, Velyka Bahachka, Shyshaky, Myrhorod, Lokhvytsia, and Pyriatyn communities were de-energized - stated in the report.

The OVA clarified that "6552 residential and 749 commercial consumers" were left without electricity supply.

Emergency crews are already eliminating the consequences of the bad weather - added Kohut.

Earlier, UNN wrote that almost a thousand consumers in the Myrhorod district of Poltava Oblast were left without electricity supply due to strong winds. Emergency crews are already working to restore power for 726 residential and 222 commercial consumers.