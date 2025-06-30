$41.640.06
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
In Poltava region, 60 settlements are already without electricity due to strong winds

Kyiv • UNN

Gusts of wind left more than 7,000 consumers without electricity in eight communities of Poltava region. Emergency crews are already restoring power supply.

In Poltava region, 60 settlements are already without electricity due to strong winds

In several communities of Poltava Oblast, more than 7,000 consumers—6552 residential and 749 commercial—were left without electricity due to strong winds. Emergency services are already working to restore power supply. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, as conveyed by UNN.

In Poltava Oblast, due to strong wind gusts, 60 settlements in the Poltava, Kremenchuk, Dykan, Zinkiv, Velyka Bahachka, Shyshaky, Myrhorod, Lokhvytsia, and Pyriatyn communities were de-energized 

- stated in the report.

The OVA clarified that "6552 residential and 749 commercial consumers" were left without electricity supply.

Emergency crews are already eliminating the consequences of the bad weather 

- added Kohut.

Earlier, UNN wrote that almost a thousand consumers in the Myrhorod district of Poltava Oblast were left without electricity supply due to strong winds. Emergency crews are already working to restore power for 726 residential and 222 commercial consumers.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

