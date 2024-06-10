In part of Sumy, a power outage occurred due to equipment failure

In Sumy, part of the city was left without electricity due to an accident on equipment. This is reported by the Sumy City Council, reports UNN.

Details

Part of the city of Sumy was without electricity due to an emergency situation on the equipment. Consequently, as a result, there is no electricity at some addresses, which led to problems with water supply in water intakes.

Power engineers and relevant services are working to restore electricity supply in order to eliminate inconveniences for city residents as soon as possible.

