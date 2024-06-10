In part of Sumy, a power outage occurred due to equipment failure
Kyiv • UNN
Part of the city of Sumy was left without electricity and water supply due to an accident on equipment, but power engineers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible.
Details
Part of the city of Sumy was without electricity due to an emergency situation on the equipment. Consequently, as a result, there is no electricity at some addresses, which led to problems with water supply in water intakes.
Power engineers and relevant services are working to restore electricity supply in order to eliminate inconveniences for city residents as soon as possible.
