In Pakistan, militants have taken 450 train passengers hostage
Kyiv • UNN
Armed militants have seized a train with over 450 passengers in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. During the attack, the train driver was injured, and all passengers remain hostages.
Armed militants took more than 450 train passengers hostage and injured the driver during an attack in Balochistan province.
This is reported by The Peninsula Qatar, writes UNN.
"More than 450 passengers are being held hostage by militants," said Muhammad Kashif, a railway government official in Quetta (the administrative center of Balochistan).
Recall
In early March, nine civilians were killed and dozens were injured as a result of a suicide bomber attack in northwestern Pakistan, in the barracks area of the city of Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.