In Pakistan, a 22-year-old man was sentenced to death for a message on WhatsApp

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

In Pakistan, a 22-year-old man was sentenced to death for a message on WhatsApp

A 22-year-old Pakistani student was sentenced to death for sharing "blasphemous" photos and videos on WhatsApp that allegedly insulted the Prophet Muhammad and his wives.

In Pakistan, a 22-year-old man was sentenced to death for a message on WhatsApp

A court in the Pakistani province of Punjab has sentenced a 22-year-old man to death on charges of blasphemy over a message in the WhatsApp messenger, the BBC reports, UNN reports.

Details

The judge said that the 22-year-old student shared "blasphemous" photos and videos with the intention of offending the religious feelings of Muslims.

The case was opened in 2022 by the Cybercrime Department of the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan (FIA). It was later referred to a court in Gujranwala.

The 22-year-old student was reportedly sentenced to death for preparing photos and videos that "insult" the Prophet Muhammad and his wives.

A 17-year-old student was sentenced to life in prison in the same case.

Both defendants plead not guilty.

The court said that the younger student who distributed the material was sentenced to life imprisonment because he was a minor. Otherwise, he would also have been sentenced to death.

In Pakistan, blasphemy is punishable by death. Some people are lynched before they even get to court.

Clashes between supporters of different parties occurred in Pakistan, three people were killed11.02.24, 17:02 • 34163 views

