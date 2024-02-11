Clashes between supporters of different parties occurred in Pakistan, three people were killed

In Pakistan, in the southern province of Sindh, on Sunday, during clashes between supporters of two rival political parties, three people were killed and at least seven were injured. This was reported by Xinhua, according to UNN.

Details

An armed clash took place in the Larkana area between members of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Despite the fact that the assembly was guarded by police, heated debates between political opponents at one point escalated into a clash with the use of weapons.

During the shootout, supporters of both sides and police officers guarding them were killed and wounded.

The situation was brought under control only after additional law enforcement forces arrived.

During the clash, three people were killed, including one policeman, and seven more wounded were taken to hospital. Two of them are in serious condition.

Recall

