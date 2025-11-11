In Orsk, "sirens are sounding": an oil refinery attacked on the territory of the Russian Federation

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 8826 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 15665 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 19818 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 24343 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 62469 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 75003 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 102951 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 123496 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 125184 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86835 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump praises Syrian leader al-Sharaa after his historic White House visitPhotoNovember 11, 02:07 AM • 15215 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing agreements with European countries to protect its skies and energy sectorNovember 11, 02:39 AM • 14159 views
US Senate backs final document to avert shutdownNovember 11, 03:08 AM • 11289 views
Bulgaria strengthens security at Lukoil refinery before state takeover: Russia has already reactedNovember 11, 03:42 AM • 12532 views
Cluster munition of a cruise missile eliminated in Kirovohrad regionPhotoNovember 11, 04:09 AM • 7966 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 73809 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 123492 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 59021 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 125179 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 116021 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 4544 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 49904 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 124624 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 129521 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 173454 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Washington Post
Series

In Orsk, "sirens are sounding": an oil refinery attacked on the territory of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

In Orsk, Orenburg region, sirens were turned on and a UAV attack warning was issued, which likely flew towards the "Orsknefteorgsintez" plant. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reported explosions at the local refinery.

In Orsk, "sirens are sounding": an oil refinery attacked on the territory of the Russian Federation

Against the backdrop of statements by the administration of the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region about the "danger of UAV attack," local residents "saw or heard" drones flying towards the Orsknefteorgsintez plant. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the Telegram channel "Astra" and Russian media.

Details

In Orsk, around 3:00 PM, sirens were turned on, and the head of the city, Artem Vorobyov, announced on social media that "there is a danger of UAV attack in the city."

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, explosions are being recorded in Russian Orsk, where there is a local oil refinery. Earlier, Kovalenko reported that the Saratov oil refinery "caught fire after a UAV attack," which the General Staff later announced.

According to the "Astra" channel:

In Orsk, Orenburg region, sirens are sounding, and a drone alert has been declared in the city. Local residents write that they saw or heard UAVs. Presumably, the drones were flying towards the Orsknefteorgsintez plant, which has been attacked repeatedly. It is also claimed that the passage towards Soyuznaya Street is closed.

- the message says.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, November 11, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russian Saratov. A large-scale fire broke out at the enterprise.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine