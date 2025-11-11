In Orsk, "sirens are sounding": an oil refinery attacked on the territory of the Russian Federation

Against the backdrop of statements by the administration of the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region about the "danger of UAV attack," local residents "saw or heard" drones flying towards the Orsknefteorgsintez plant. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the Telegram channel "Astra" and Russian media.

In Orsk, around 3:00 PM, sirens were turned on, and the head of the city, Artem Vorobyov, announced on social media that "there is a danger of UAV attack in the city."

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, explosions are being recorded in Russian Orsk, where there is a local oil refinery. Earlier, Kovalenko reported that the Saratov oil refinery "caught fire after a UAV attack," which the General Staff later announced.

According to the "Astra" channel:

In Orsk, Orenburg region, sirens are sounding, and a drone alert has been declared in the city. Local residents write that they saw or heard UAVs. Presumably, the drones were flying towards the Orsknefteorgsintez plant, which has been attacked repeatedly. It is also claimed that the passage towards Soyuznaya Street is closed. - the message says.

On the night of Tuesday, November 11, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russian Saratov. A large-scale fire broke out at the enterprise.