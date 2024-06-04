In Odessa an explosion occurred amid an air alert

In Odessa, an explosion was heard amid an air alert, Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said on Tuesday, writes UNN.

"An explosion is heard in the city!"- Trukhanov wrote in Telegram.

In a number of regions, including the Odessa region, there is an air alert.

The armed forces of Ukraine warned before about the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons in areas where an Air Alert was declared.

In the sky over Ukraine at night 2 Iskander missiles and two drones launched by the enemy were destroyed