Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 76074 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140009 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145069 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239501 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171939 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163730 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147991 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219806 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112956 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206308 views

Popular news
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110624 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 36867 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 55571 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106434 views
12:32 PM • 55129 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239501 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219806 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206308 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232381 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219527 views
Actual people
Actual places
05:32 PM • 10845 views
04:47 PM • 18081 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106434 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110624 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158539 views
In Odessa an explosion occurred amid an air alert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24704 views

An explosion was heard in Odessa amid an air alert, and the mayor warned of a potential threat of ballistic missiles after the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed two Iskander missiles and two drones overnight.

In Odessa, an explosion was heard amid an air alert, Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"An explosion is heard in the city!"- Trukhanov wrote in Telegram.

In a number of regions, including the Odessa region, there is an air alert.

The armed forces of Ukraine warned before about the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons in areas where an Air Alert was declared.

In the sky over Ukraine at night 2 Iskander missiles and two drones launched by the enemy were destroyed04.06.24, 08:26 • 23462 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
telegramTelegram
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
odesaOdesa

