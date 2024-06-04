In Odessa an explosion occurred amid an air alert
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in Odessa amid an air alert, and the mayor warned of a potential threat of ballistic missiles after the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed two Iskander missiles and two drones overnight.
In Odessa, an explosion was heard amid an air alert, Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
"An explosion is heard in the city!"- Trukhanov wrote in Telegram.
In a number of regions, including the Odessa region, there is an air alert.
The armed forces of Ukraine warned before about the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons in areas where an Air Alert was declared.
