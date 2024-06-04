In the sky over Ukraine at night 2 Iskander missiles and two drones launched by the enemy were destroyed

In the skies over Ukraine on the night of June 4, two Iskander-K cruise missiles and two of the four drones launched by Russian troops were destroyed, the remaining two ceased to exist independently, the commander of the air forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, said on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"On the night of June 4, 2024, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with two Iskander-K cruise missiles fired from the territory of the occupied Crimea. Both missiles were shot down by anti - aircraft missile units of the air forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region," Oleshchuk said in Telegram.

In addition, according to him, around midnight, the enemy used four unmanned aerial vehicles (the type is being installed) in the northern direction. "Two were destroyed by units of mobile Fire groups of the Defense Forces in Chernihiv region, and two more ceased to exist independently," Oleshchuk said.

