Rocket attack on Dnipro: falling fragments of an enemy missile led to damage to infrastructure and wounded, including children

In the morning in Dnipro, as a result of falling fragments of an enemy missile, civilian infrastructure was damaged. There are wounded, including children. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

This morning, enemy forces again attacked the city of Dnipro.

According to local authorities, the air defense forces managed to make two missiles, but as a result of falling debris, significant damage to civilian infrastructure occurred, and a fire also broke out. Also, unfortunately, local residents were injured, including even children.

The youngest of the wounded is a boy who is only 1 month old, his condition is now satisfactory. He will be treated on an outpatient basis. However, there are also serious cases among the victims, in particular, a 17-year-old boy is in hospital in moderate to serious condition.

A 68-year-old man and three women aged 32, 36 and 56 were also injured in the attack. One of the women was hospitalized, whose condition is also assessed as moderate.

A dozen and a half cars were also damaged, and the windows of private houses, high-rise buildings and hospitals were seriously damaged.

All necessary rescue services are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the incident. Additional information about the incident is being investigated.

Add

It is also worth noting that in the evening the aggressor conducted an attack on the city of Nikopol, using kamikaze drones. Fortunately, the civilian population is intact.

Explosions occurred in Dnipro