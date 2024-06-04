ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 18574 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 91011 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142113 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147021 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241821 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172419 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148096 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220910 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rocket attack on Dnipro: falling fragments of an enemy missile led to damage to infrastructure and wounded, including children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23746 views

In Dnipro, the wreckage of a fallen enemy rocket damaged civilian infrastructure, injuring several people, including children, including a month-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

In the morning in Dnipro, as a result of falling fragments of an enemy missile, civilian infrastructure was damaged. There are wounded, including children. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

This morning, enemy forces again attacked the city of Dnipro.

According to local authorities, the air defense forces managed to make two missiles, but as a result of falling debris, significant damage to civilian infrastructure occurred, and a fire also broke out. Also, unfortunately, local residents were injured, including even children.

The youngest of the wounded is a boy who is only 1 month old, his condition is now satisfactory. He will be treated on an outpatient basis. However, there are also serious cases among the victims, in particular, a 17-year-old boy is in hospital in moderate to serious condition.

A 68-year-old man and three women aged 32, 36 and 56 were also injured in the attack. One of the women was hospitalized, whose condition is also assessed as moderate.

A dozen and a half cars were also damaged, and the windows of private houses, high-rise buildings and hospitals were seriously damaged.

All necessary rescue services are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the incident. Additional information about the incident is being investigated.

Image

Add

It is also worth noting that in the evening the aggressor conducted an attack on the city of Nikopol, using kamikaze drones. Fortunately, the civilian population is intact.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
polandPoland

