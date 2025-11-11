In Odesa region, the "overseer of Izmail", who organized an illegal casino and coordinated the actions of criminals, will be tried – National Police

In Odesa, a local crime boss, known as the "overseer of Izmail," will stand trial. According to the police, he controlled an underground casino, collected funds for the "obshchak" (criminal fund), and coordinated the actions of local criminal groups. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the National Police, in August 2025, operatives of the strategic investigations department, together with BEB detectives, exposed the suspect's activities. According to operational data, the "overseer" had significant influence among the criminal circles of the region and organized the operation of an illegal gambling establishment to replenish the criminal fund.

In Frankivsk region, a group that terrorized businesses in Ukraine was exposed: among those detained is the "overseer" of Kolomyia

The perpetrator has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 255-1 (establishing criminal influence) and Part 2 of Article 203-2 (illegal activity in organizing gambling) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. His four accomplices are accused of illegal gambling activities.

He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property — noted the National Police.

The indictment has already been sent to court. Seized property, worth about UAH 1.6 million, has been arrested.

Recall

On August 22, with the support of KORD special forces, law enforcement officers conducted a special operation: they detained the "overseer" and his accomplices, liquidated an underground casino, and seized over 22 thousand dollars, almost 6 thousand euros, gambling chips, cards, and draft records.