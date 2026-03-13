In Odesa region, the head of a military warehouse is suspected of stealing and selling drones worth over UAH 5 million.

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained the head of the warehouse of one of the military units in Odesa region. According to the investigation, he appropriated military property, including drones and equipment for countering UAVs, and the amount of damage caused is over 5 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Drones at the front are a key element of the success of the Defense Forces in defending our country. That is why countering the embezzlement of military property, including UAVs, which must work for the defense of the state and destroy the enemy, remains one of the priority areas of work of the State Bureau of Investigation. DBR employees exposed and detained the head of the department for ensuring the functioning of unmanned aerial systems and means of countering unmanned aerial vehicles of one of the military units in Odesa region. - the post says.

According to the investigation, the official appropriated military property that was stored in the warehouse for the needs of the defense of the Southern region. In particular, he stole reconnaissance drones and equipment to counter enemy UAVs. The serviceman handed over one part of the equipment to a pawnshop, and sold the other part at a reduced price.

Due to such actions of the serviceman, the state suffered losses of over UAH 5.4 million.

On March 6, 2026, DBR employees detained the suspect. He was notified of suspicion of stealing military property by abusing his official position under martial law (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 15 years of imprisonment. - emphasize the DBR.

According to preliminary information, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect - detention with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 5.4 million.

