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In Odesa Oblast, a one-month-old boy died of starvation — his mother is under arrest, and an official has been served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

The child died due to inadequate nutrition and care. The official is accused of official negligence, while the mother is under house arrest.

In Odesa Oblast, a one-month-old boy died of starvation — his mother is under arrest, and an official has been served with a notice of suspicion

The head of the Children’s Services of one of the districts in Odesa region has been served with a notice of suspicion over the death of a one-month-old child from starvation. As reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the official knew about the children’s inadequate living conditions but failed to take timely measures to protect them, reports UNN.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office, back in June 2025, an inspection found that the 23-year-old mother was failing to properly care for her three sons, aged 4, 3 and 1.5 years. Later, the woman stopped allowing social workers into the home.

The Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights ordered that the boys be temporarily placed with a foster family. However, according to the investigation, the head of the Service failed to implement this decision in a timely manner.

In March 2026, the woman gave birth to her fourth son. The family was not provided with proper social support, and the infant’s safety was not assessed.

In Vinnytsia region, a child with a disability died of starvation, the mother and two officials received suspicions - Prosecutor General Kravchenko18.12.25, 12:23 • 4799 views

The boy did not receive adequate nutrition or care and was not under medical supervision. At the age of one month, he was hospitalized, but the child died. The causes were severe protein-energy malnutrition, developmental delay and nutritional deficiency. No diseases or congenital defects that could have caused the death were identified. According to the investigation’s findings, proper nutrition and care could have saved the child’s life.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Only after the infant’s death were his three brothers removed from the family. They are currently staying with a foster family.

The official is charged with official negligence resulting in a person’s death (Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The prosecution is seeking the suspect’s detention and suspension from office.

Separately, the court is considering the case against the children’s mother, who is accused of malicious failure to perform her childcare duties. She is under round-the-clock house arrest.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine