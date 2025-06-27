In Odesa region, a friend accidentally shot an 11-year-old boy during a game

In the Odesa region, a 10-year-old boy accidentally wounded his 11-year-old friend in the chest with an air rifle given to him by his father. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred today, June 27, in the evening in one of the villages of Zakharivka community; medics informed the police.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that while playing near an uninhabited building, a 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his 11-year-old friend in the chest with an air rifle given to him by his father.

The child was hospitalized. An investigative and operational group is working at the scene.

