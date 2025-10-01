In Odesa region, 28,000 families remain without electricity after bad weather - Odesa Regional Military Administration

In Odesa Oblast, work continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather; approximately 28,000 families remain without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather continues. Currently, approximately 28,000 families remain without electricity. Due to significant damage to the networks, full restoration will take time. - Kiper reported.

According to him, over the past few hours, energy workers have managed to supply power to another 8,000 consumers in 7 settlements of Odesa Oblast.

Deadly bad weather: a Day of Mourning declared in Odesa region tomorrow

In Odesa and the surrounding area, the consequences of bad weather have been eliminated for almost a day; 9 people died, including a child, pumping stations were flooded, traffic was restricted, and public transport routes were changed.