In Odesa region, 28,000 families remain without electricity after bad weather - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Exclusive
12:21 PM • 13864 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 14391 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
09:34 AM • 14510 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 48775 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 38894 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 30166 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48091 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25438 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34756 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 63220 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a child
October 1, 05:18 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
October 1, 07:33 AM
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico
October 1, 08:02 AM
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel
08:09 AM
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
09:58 AM
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killers
01:07 PM
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 13865 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer
11:02 AM
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making today
10:37 AM
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 48778 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fedir Venislavskyi
Volodymyr Vakulenko
Andriy Parubiy
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
Copenhagen
Denmark
Germany
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
09:58 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
October 1, 07:33 AM
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
September 30, 06:48 PM
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?
September 30, 02:16 PM
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
September 30, 09:59 AM
Financial Times
TikTok
Tesla Model Y
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

In Odesa region, 28,000 families remain without electricity after bad weather - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

In Odesa region, work continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather; 28,000 families remain without electricity. Energy workers have restored power to 8,000 consumers in 7 settlements.

In Odesa region, 28,000 families remain without electricity after bad weather - Odesa Regional Military Administration

In Odesa Oblast, work continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather; approximately 28,000 families remain without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather continues. Currently, approximately 28,000 families remain without electricity. Due to significant damage to the networks, full restoration will take time.

- Kiper reported.

According to him, over the past few hours, energy workers have managed to supply power to another 8,000 consumers in 7 settlements of Odesa Oblast.

Deadly bad weather: a Day of Mourning declared in Odesa region tomorrow01.10.25, 15:28 • 914 views

Recall

In Odesa and the surrounding area, the consequences of bad weather have been eliminated for almost a day; 9 people died, including a child, pumping stations were flooded, traffic was restricted, and public transport routes were changed.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Odesa