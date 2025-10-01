In Odesa region, 28,000 families remain without electricity after bad weather - Odesa Regional Military Administration
In Odesa region, work continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather; 28,000 families remain without electricity. Energy workers have restored power to 8,000 consumers in 7 settlements.
Work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather continues. Currently, approximately 28,000 families remain without electricity. Due to significant damage to the networks, full restoration will take time.
According to him, over the past few hours, energy workers have managed to supply power to another 8,000 consumers in 7 settlements of Odesa Oblast.
In Odesa and the surrounding area, the consequences of bad weather have been eliminated for almost a day; 9 people died, including a child, pumping stations were flooded, traffic was restricted, and public transport routes were changed.