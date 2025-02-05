In Odesa a woman with a 5-year-old child fell out of a 16th floor window: police are establishing the circumstances

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53448 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100679 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104223 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101615 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127778 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103311 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113266 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116886 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161134 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Odesa a woman with a 5-year-old child fell out of a 16th floor window: police are establishing the circumstances

In Odesa a woman with a 5-year-old child fell out of a 16th floor window: police are establishing the circumstances

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43274 views

In Odesa, a woman and her 5-year-old child fell out of a window on the 16th floor of a residential building. The woman died on the spot, the child was hospitalized, and police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

In Odesa, a woman and a 5-year-old child fell out of a window on the 16th floor of a residential building. As a result of the fall, the woman died on the spot, and the child was hospitalized. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details 

"Law enforcement officers received a report of people falling from a window on the 16th floor of a residential building this morning," the statement said.

As noted, the woman died on the spot as a result of her injuries, and the 5-year-old child was hospitalized. Their identities are being established.

"The investigative team of the territorial police unit and juvenile police are working at the scene. The legal classification of the incident will be provided later," law enforcement officials said.

Woman survived after falling from the 4th floor to the roof of a pharmacy in Irpin: what is known14.01.25, 14:39 • 25734 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising