In Odesa a woman with a 5-year-old child fell out of a 16th floor window: police are establishing the circumstances

In Odesa, a woman and a 5-year-old child fell out of a window on the 16th floor of a residential building. As a result of the fall, the woman died on the spot, and the child was hospitalized. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

"Law enforcement officers received a report of people falling from a window on the 16th floor of a residential building this morning," the statement said.

As noted, the woman died on the spot as a result of her injuries, and the 5-year-old child was hospitalized. Their identities are being established.

"The investigative team of the territorial police unit and juvenile police are working at the scene. The legal classification of the incident will be provided later," law enforcement officials said.

