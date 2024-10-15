In Odesa a man offered to marry a “client” to a woman with a disability for $10 thousand to travel abroad - police
Kyiv • UNN
The police detained a man suspected of organizing a fake marriage for a person liable for military service to travel abroad. The suspect planned to marry a “client” to a woman with a disability for $10,000.
In Odesa, a suspect was detained for organizing the smuggling of a man liable for military service across the border for $10,000 through a fictitious marriage to a woman with a disability, the regional police department reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the police, it was a 32-year-old native of Zakarpattia region who had been living in Odesa for a long time.
Law enforcement officers found that the offender had found a military-connected "client" among Odesa residents and offered him to enter into a fictitious marriage with a woman with a disability. For the 29-year-old "groom", his wife's illness was an opportunity to travel with her to another country without hindrance. The man had to pay 10 thousand dollars for marrying a stranger, half of which was to be paid before the marriage was registered and the rest afterwards
According to the police, when the "groom" had collected the appropriate amount, the suspect told him that an acquaintance who was not familiar with his affairs would come to collect the money and arranged a meeting for both of them in the Kyiv district of the city. "And as soon as the offender received the $5,000 handed over to him by his friend, the police detained him," the police said.
Investigators served the man a notice of suspicion of organizing the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed for mercenary motives (Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code), and the court, at their request, placed him in custody with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 1 million 59 thousand 800. The defendant faces up to nine years in prison.
A man wanted to go abroad with the help of a fictitious marriage, “spouses” were exposed - border guards11.09.24, 16:24 • 11699 views