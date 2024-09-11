ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

A man wanted to go abroad with the help of a fictitious marriage, “spouses” were exposed - border guards

A man wanted to go abroad with the help of a fictitious marriage, “spouses” were exposed - border guards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11684 views

On the border with Poland, a man's attempt to illegally leave the country through a fictitious marriage to a woman with a disability was exposed. The woman was notified of suspicion and faces up to 5 years in prison.

A man tried to cross the border into Poland after allegedly entering into a fake marriage with a woman with a disability, the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The other day at the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards exposed a 46-year-old woman with a group II disability who, without intentions of starting a family, married a 41-year-old native of Ivano-Frankivsk region," the statement reads.

The couple reportedly got married in late August.

"The man did not manage to cross the border, as the operatives of the 7th Border Guard Detachment of the Carpathian border guard sent a report to the National Police about the detection of signs of a criminal offense under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code "Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine"," the border guards said.

At present, the National Police investigators have reportedly already notified the woman of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of imprisonment for a term of three to five years. 

A Ukrainian married a disabled mother-in-law in order to go abroad09.09.24, 17:09 • 15628 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

