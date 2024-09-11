A man wanted to go abroad with the help of a fictitious marriage, “spouses” were exposed - border guards

A man tried to cross the border into Poland after allegedly entering into a fake marriage with a woman with a disability, the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The other day at the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards exposed a 46-year-old woman with a group II disability who, without intentions of starting a family, married a 41-year-old native of Ivano-Frankivsk region," the statement reads.

The couple reportedly got married in late August.

"The man did not manage to cross the border, as the operatives of the 7th Border Guard Detachment of the Carpathian border guard sent a report to the National Police about the detection of signs of a criminal offense under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code "Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine"," the border guards said.

At present, the National Police investigators have reportedly already notified the woman of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of imprisonment for a term of three to five years.

A Ukrainian married a disabled mother-in-law in order to go abroad