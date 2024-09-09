A Ukrainian married a disabled mother-in-law in order to go abroad

Border guards exposed a 28-year-old man who married his mother-in-law, who has a disability, to travel abroad. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

A 28-year-old Ukrainian man married his 40-year-old mother-in-law, who has a group I disability. According to the "newlyweds," they were traveling to Warsaw to have her eyesight treated. They defended their version to the last. But the arguments of the border guards were more convincing, - the statement said.

It is noted that the day before, the real wife crossed the border on her own, and followed her relatives.

It was unsuccessful. We tried our luck a second time, at another checkpoint, but our expectations were not met here either, - the State Border Guard Service added.

Recall

In Zakarpattia , three men were detained who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. The offenders paid $10,000 to the smugglers, but were stopped by warning shots.