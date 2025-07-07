In Odesa, a local grid accident, four districts without electricity

In Odesa, power grid specialists need to restore electricity to a number of districts. According to data from the afternoon of July 7, work was still ongoing. According to DTEK, the problem is a local accident, UNN reports.

Details

According to energy workers, on July 7, a local accident was recorded in Odesa, which led to power outages in the Kyivskyi, Prymorskyi, Peresypnyi, and Khadzhybeiskyi districts of the city.

An emergency power outage occurred. The cause is a local technical malfunction in the electrical networks. - explained the specialists.

Recall

The head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, Maksym Bakhmatov, reported that the explosion near CHP-6 occurred due to a short circuit in the wiring of the guard's trailer, which led to the ignition of a tank with oil. The fire is not related to the operation of the CHP.