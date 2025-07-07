$41.730.01
In Odesa, a local grid accident, four districts without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 143 views

In Odesa, on July 7, a local accident occurred in the power grids, leading to power outages in the Kyivskyi, Prymorskyi, Peresypnyi, and Khadzhybeiskyi districts. DTEK specialists worked in the evening to restore power supply.

In Odesa, a local grid accident, four districts without electricity

In Odesa, power grid specialists need to restore electricity to a number of districts. According to data from the afternoon of July 7, work was still ongoing. According to DTEK, the problem is a local accident, UNN reports.

Details

According to energy workers, on July 7, a local accident was recorded in Odesa, which led to power outages in the Kyivskyi, Prymorskyi, Peresypnyi, and Khadzhybeiskyi districts of the city.

An emergency power outage occurred. The cause is a local technical malfunction in the electrical networks.

- explained the specialists.

Recall

The head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, Maksym Bakhmatov, reported that the explosion near CHP-6 occurred due to a short circuit in the wiring of the guard's trailer, which led to the ignition of a tank with oil. The fire is not related to the operation of the CHP.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

