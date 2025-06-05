In Nikopol, Russians attacked with a drone, seriously injuring a man.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops carried out a drone attack, one person is reported injured, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak on Thursday, writes UNN.

In Nikopol, a 71-year-old man was injured by a shell dropped from an enemy drone. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition - wrote Lysak on social networks.

In the city, according to him, a private house and an outbuilding were destroyed as a result of this attack.

Addition

Yesterday evening, according to the head of the OVA, the Russians hit the Pokrovsk community of Synelnykiv region with a KAB. 2 private houses were damaged.

The enemy shelled the Marganets community in the Nikopol region at night. Heavy artillery was used. And in the morning, they dropped ammunition on the local settlement from a UAV. As a result, a medical facility caught fire, and a car was damaged.

Preliminary, everywhere without victims.

After midnight, air defense worked in the region. The defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy drone.