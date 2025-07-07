$41.730.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Mykolaiv region, there is a fire at an ammunition depot, with isolated detonations, no threat to the population - OC "South"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

On July 7, around 10:00 AM, an ammunition depot caught fire in Mykolaiv region, likely due to dry grass burning. The fire has been localized, there is no threat to the population, and an investigation is underway.

In Mykolaiv region, there is a fire at an ammunition depot, with isolated detonations, no threat to the population - OC "South"

In the Mykolaiv region, a fire broke out at an ammunition depot, presumably due to dry grass burning, but the cause is being clarified, a commission has been created for the investigation, there is isolated detonation, there is no threat to the population, the Operational Command "South" reported on Facebook on Monday, writes UNN.

Today, July 7, around 10:00 a.m., a fire broke out at an ammunition storage site in one of the communities of Mykolaiv region. The cause of the fire is being clarified, but according to preliminary information, it is not related to enemy shelling. It is likely that the fire was caused by dry grass burning. Isolated detonation is occurring.

- reported the OC "South".

At the scene, as indicated, State Emergency Service units are working. "Firefighters are making every effort to extinguish the fire, the source of the ignition has been localized," the report says.

The warehouse is located outside populated areas. There is no threat to the local population, but we ask everyone to remain in a safe place.

- indicated the OC "South".

The military command, as reported, "has created a commission to conduct a detailed investigation of this event, to determine the guilt of officials whose actions or inactions led to the fire." "After all, every unit of material and technical means saves the lives and health of our soldiers at the front," the command emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
