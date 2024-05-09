In Mykolaiv region enemy attacked with a "Shahed" at night, there was a fire

In Mykolaiv region, an enemy Shahed attack drone partially destroyed a former house of culture in Pervomaiske overnight, causing a fire, and Russian troops shelled two communities with artillery overnight, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Last night, on May 9, a Shahed 136/131 UAV partially destroyed the building of a former house of culture in Pervomaiske, a village in the Pervomaisk community. The hit started a fire that covered 200 square meters, and the fire has now been extinguished. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Details

Yesterday, on May 8, at 09:47 and 11:01, the enemy, according to the head of the RMA, fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community. Also yesterday, on May 8, at 23:20, the enemy fired artillery at the territory of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties in both cases, he noted.

Russians strike in Mykolaiv region with X-59 missile, damage industrial infrastructure