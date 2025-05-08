In Moscow, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping signed several agreements and made a joint statement. In particular, they stressed that they allegedly support all initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Details

Following the meeting, the parties signed a number of agreements, including a joint statement by Russia and China on further deepening the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in the new era - the Russian media said in a statement.

Also, Putin and the Chinese leader stated that they allegedly support efforts that contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine.

Dictator Putin held talks with Xi Jinping in the Kremlin on May 8, who arrived in Moscow the day before for events dedicated to May 9.

Putin stated that relations between the two countries allegedly reached the highest level of development in history and "do not depend on domestic political factors or the current global situation."

The dictator also said that the approaches of Moscow and Beijing "coincide or are very close when considering key international and regional problems."

Xi Jinping, for his part, stated that China allegedly intends to "strengthen political mutual trust and intensify strategic interaction" with the aggressor state.

Supplement

After arriving in the Russian capital to celebrate Putin's "Victory Day", Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he expects to deepen bilateral ties with Russia.