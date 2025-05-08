In Moscow, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued a joint statement mentioning Ukraine - Russian media

$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4734 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10461 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13808 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 20952 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26393 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45979 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51172 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 54982 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38523 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52864 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 51484 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 99851 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52130 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

09:23 AM • 22298 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 33994 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 1728 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 17616 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45979 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 54982 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 100806 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 34781 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52913 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 55228 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 85970 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 134982 views
In Moscow, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued a joint statement mentioning Ukraine - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4628 views

In Moscow, Putin and Xi Jinping signed agreements and made a joint statement supporting "peaceful" initiatives in Ukraine. They emphasized the deepening of strategic cooperation between the countries.

In Moscow, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued a joint statement mentioning Ukraine - Russian media

In Moscow, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping signed several agreements and made a joint statement. In particular, they stressed that they allegedly support all initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Details

Following the meeting, the parties signed a number of agreements, including a joint statement by Russia and China on further deepening the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in the new era

- the Russian media said in a statement.

Also, Putin and the Chinese leader stated that they allegedly support efforts that contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine.

Dictator Putin held talks with Xi Jinping in the Kremlin on May 8, who arrived in Moscow the day before for events dedicated to May 9.

Putin stated that relations between the two countries allegedly reached the highest level of development in history and "do not depend on domestic political factors or the current global situation."

The dictator also said that the approaches of Moscow and Beijing "coincide or are very close when considering key international and regional problems."

Xi Jinping, for his part, stated that China allegedly intends to "strengthen political mutual trust and intensify strategic interaction" with the aggressor state.

Supplement

After arriving in the Russian capital to celebrate Putin's "Victory Day", Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he expects to deepen bilateral ties with Russia.

Xi Jinping said he expects to have an in-depth conversation with Putin on bilateral ties, important international and regional issues

- the statement reads.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Xi Jinping
China
