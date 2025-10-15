In Mariupol, the occupiers announced the start of the heating season, but the infrastructure is in critical condition - city council

The occupation administration of Mariupol announced the start of the heating season and the connection of social facilities and some apartment buildings. However, local residents report the catastrophic state of pipeline systems and the emergency state of boiler houses. This was stated by the Mariupol City Council on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Local media report that 48 boiler houses have allegedly been prepared for the heating season. We remind you that before the occupation of the city there were 66 of them. Before the start of the heating season, all of them, as well as the networks, were checked. The boiler houses were gradually modernized – reported the city council.

Last winter, due to this, some houses remained without heat, and now the situation is repeating itself.

The critical state of the infrastructure is confirmed by photographs of pipelines published by Mariupol residents on social networks. An additional threat is created by the shortage of water needed to fill the systems, due to which some houses may not receive the promised heat supply.

