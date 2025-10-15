$41.750.14
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5798 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 11698 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 12260 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 11950 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 14121 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 14637 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23567 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 23894 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13422 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
In Mariupol, the occupiers announced the start of the heating season, but the infrastructure is in critical condition - city council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

The occupation administration of Mariupol announced the start of the heating season, despite the critical condition of pipeline systems and boiler houses. Local residents report destroyed infrastructure and a water shortage, which threatens a lack of heat.

In Mariupol, the occupiers announced the start of the heating season, but the infrastructure is in critical condition - city council

The occupation administration of Mariupol announced the start of the heating season and the connection of social facilities and some apartment buildings. However, local residents report the catastrophic state of pipeline systems and the emergency state of boiler houses. This was stated by the Mariupol City Council on Telegram, writes  UNN.

Details

Local media report that 48 boiler houses have allegedly been prepared for the heating season. We remind you that before the occupation of the city there were 66 of them. Before the start of the heating season, all of them, as well as the networks, were checked. The boiler houses were gradually modernized

– reported the city council. 

Last winter, due to this, some houses remained without heat, and now the situation is repeating itself.

The critical state of the infrastructure is confirmed by photographs of pipelines published by Mariupol residents on social networks. An additional threat is created by the shortage of water needed to fill the systems, due to which some houses may not receive the promised heat supply.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mariupol