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In Lviv, the remains of 89 Polish and Wehrmacht servicemen were exhumed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The remains of 90 people were discovered at Lviv’s Holoskivske Cemetery, and 89 have already been exhumed. They include 7 Wehrmacht servicemen and 82 Polish soldiers.

In Lviv, the remains of 89 Polish and Wehrmacht servicemen were exhumed

At the Holoskivske Cemetery in Lviv, the remains of 90 people were discovered during Ukrainian-Polish search efforts; 89 of them have already been exhumed. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Of the exhumed remains, 7 belong to Wehrmacht servicemen. The remaining 82, according to preliminary data, belong to servicemen of the Polish Army.

The exhumation work began on August 25 and is scheduled to continue until October 2, 2026. Ukrainian specialists, representatives of Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance, and Wrocław Medical University are participating in the research.

The burial is linked to the fighting for Lviv in 1939

The search is being conducted on the grounds of the old Holoskivske Cemetery. Back in 2019, researchers discovered signs of the graves of Polish soldiers who died in September 1939.

At that time, fighting was taking place in the suburbs of Lviv between Wehrmacht and Polish Army units. The dead Polish soldiers were buried in a mass grave on the territory of the then-village of Velyke Holosko, which became part of Lviv in 1958.

Search and exhumation work is ongoing, so the final number of remains discovered may still change.

The remains of 55 Polish victims of the 1943 tragedy were reburied in Volyn30.08.26, 18:02 • 10680 views

Stepan Haftko

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