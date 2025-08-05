In Lviv region, the number of victims of mass poisoning in a children's camp increased to 34 5 August 2025

In the Lviv region, 34 people, including 32 children, who were vacationing in one of the camps in the Stryi district, sought medical attention. An investigation is currently underway to determine the causes of the acute intestinal infection found in the affected individuals, said Natalia Ivanchenko, Director General of the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by UNN.

Details

"34 people from among those who were vacationing in one of the camps in the Stryi district of the Lviv region sought medical attention in healthcare facilities in Lviv region. Of these people, 32 are children under 18 years old," Ivanchenko said.

She added that 25 of the affected are in a moderately severe condition. Another nine were recently hospitalized, and their situation is more serious.

"Among them, 25 are in a moderately severe condition with positive dynamics. The condition of 9 people is even more severe, as they were hospitalized literally within the last few hours," Ivanchenko said.

She also reported that all affected individuals sought medical attention with complaints that made it clear that it was an acute intestinal poisoning.

"All these people were in a health resort. They complained of nausea, vomiting. They complained of abdominal pain, fever, and some complained of frequent loose stools," the doctor noted.

According to her, a number of important expert examinations are currently being conducted to help determine what caused this situation.

"We cannot say why the children ended up in hospital beds. Specialists are working, and when the results of the investigation are comprehensively processed, we will be able to report on it," Ivanchenko concluded.

Recall

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection was recorded at the "Friendli Camp" in the Lviv region. Initially, 32 people were reported with a primary diagnosis, and later this number increased to 34.