In Lviv region, an 85-year-old man was hospitalized after a snake bite

On the evening of July 26, a resident of the village of Holovetsko, born in 1939, was admitted to Stryi Central District Hospital with a snakebite. The victim is in a moderately severe condition. This was reported by the Department of Civil Protection of the Lviv Regional State Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

On July 26, at about 7:56 PM, a resident of Holovetsko village (Slavske territorial community of Stryi district), born in 1939, was hospitalized at Stryi Central District Hospital with a diagnosis of snakebite. The victim's condition is moderately severe. - the post states.

As indicated by the Department, the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Addition

From April to June 2025, 20 cases of snakebites were recorded in Ukraine, which is 29 fewer cases than last year. Most victims are in the Lviv region, including five children.