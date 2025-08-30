In Lviv region, a shooter who killed former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy is being sought - OBA

In the Lviv region, they are searching for the shooter who killed former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy, reported Lviv OVA head Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, writes UNN.

In Lviv region, they are searching for the shooter who killed former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy - Kozytskyi reported.

According to him, all relevant services are involved.

"The victim died before the medics arrived," Kozytskyi noted.

"Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased," emphasized the head of the OVA.

Addition

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He was secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Protection Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of Maidan Self-Defense.