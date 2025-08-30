In Lviv region, a shooter who killed former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy is being sought - OBA

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 92 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 8058 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 13489 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 47302 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 173141 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 145953 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 88668 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 95875 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 59097 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 121395 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
2m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region under massive attack: explosions in Dnipro and PavlohradAugust 30, 01:23 AM • 17935 views
United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATOAugust 30, 02:05 AM • 17585 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on UkraineAugust 30, 02:50 AM • 18528 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged04:55 AM • 11709 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine06:01 AM • 13984 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 112296 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 117586 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 173151 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 145960 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 121399 views
Actual people
Ivan Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 42429 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 178759 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 206145 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 206820 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 191207 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
"Kalibr" (missile family)
SWIFT
Sukhoi Su-27

In Lviv region, a shooter who killed former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy is being sought - OBA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy died in Lviv region. His killer is being sought by all relevant services.

In Lviv region, a shooter who killed former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy is being sought - OBA

In the Lviv region, they are searching for the shooter who killed former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy, reported Lviv OVA head Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, writes UNN.

In Lviv region, they are searching for the shooter who killed former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy

- Kozytskyi reported.

According to him, all relevant services are involved.

"The victim died before the medics arrived," Kozytskyi noted.

"Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased," emphasized the head of the OVA.

Addition

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He was secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Protection Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of Maidan Self-Defense.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast