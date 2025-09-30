In Lviv region, social media reported the beating of a veteran: police launched an investigation
The police of Lviv region are investigating information from social media about the beating of a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war in Pustomyty. No official complaint has been received, the circumstances of the incident and the identities of the attackers are being established.
In Lviv region, the police are conducting an investigation in connection with receiving information about the beating of a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by the police of Lviv region, writes UNN.
While monitoring social networks, police discovered a post whose author reported the beating of a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which occurred in the city of Pustomyty, Lviv district. No official appeal regarding this situation has been received by the territorial police units of Lviv region.
It is reported that employees of police department No. 3 of Lviv district police department No. 2 registered this information and are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the persons who inflicted bodily harm on the victim.
The issue of legal qualification is being decided
