In Lviv region, social media reported the beating of a veteran: police launched an investigation

In Lviv region, the police are conducting an investigation in connection with receiving information about the beating of a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by the police of Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

While monitoring social networks, police discovered a post whose author reported the beating of a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which occurred in the city of Pustomyty, Lviv district. No official appeal regarding this situation has been received by the territorial police units of Lviv region. - the law enforcement officers said in a statement.

It is reported that employees of police department No. 3 of Lviv district police department No. 2 registered this information and are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the persons who inflicted bodily harm on the victim.

The issue of legal qualification is being decided - added the police.

Addition

