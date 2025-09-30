In Lviv region, social media reported the beating of a veteran: police launched an investigation

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
04:27 AM • 10521 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 15330 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47354 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95632 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 54188 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54236 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 56934 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 30552 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 25839 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 17926 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2m/s
89%
757mm
Popular news
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in the Kupyansk directionVideoSeptember 29, 09:48 PM • 6860 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 11624 views
Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepStateSeptember 29, 11:40 PM • 3784 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 12974 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNS01:57 AM • 9504 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47354 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95632 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54236 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 56934 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 43421 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Israel
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 15609 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 18114 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 30803 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 39116 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 36075 views
Actual
Brent Crude
YouTube
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

In Lviv region, social media reported the beating of a veteran: police launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

The police of Lviv region are investigating information from social media about the beating of a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war in Pustomyty. No official complaint has been received, the circumstances of the incident and the identities of the attackers are being established.

In Lviv region, social media reported the beating of a veteran: police launched an investigation

In Lviv region, the police are conducting an investigation in connection with receiving information about the beating of a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by the police of Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

While monitoring social networks, police discovered a post whose author reported the beating of a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which occurred in the city of Pustomyty, Lviv district. No official appeal regarding this situation has been received by the territorial police units of Lviv region.

- the law enforcement officers said in a statement.

It is reported that employees of police department No. 3 of Lviv district police department No. 2 registered this information and are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the persons who inflicted bodily harm on the victim.

The issue of legal qualification is being decided

- added the police.

Addition

In Lviv, a group of attackers beat an 18-year-old girl. The police identified the victim and two 17-year-old Lviv residents who inflicted the blows. Criminal proceedings have been initiated.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers detained a company commander and a former serviceman who are suspected of kidnapping a local farmer, beating him, and extorting $70,000 for his release.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv