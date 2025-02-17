In Lviv, a man walked through someone else's car and started running away from patrol policemen: he was detained with “weed”

In Lviv, police detained a 22-year-old man who walked through a parked car at night, and found a "substance of plant origin" on the offender, the patrol police of Lviv region reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In front of the police, a young man walked through a parked car," the patrol officers wrote on social media.

Inspectors of the Tactical Response Company noticed an unknown person climbing onto a parked VAZ car last night while patrolling Slovatskoho Street. "He walked from the hood to the luggage compartment and started running away," the patrol officers said.

TOR officers caught up with the young man. "He could not explain his actions. During a cursory inspection, the 22-year-old man was found to be carrying a roll with a substance of plant origin," the statement said.

An investigative team was sent to the scene.

Man urinates on police car for social media hype - police