In Lviv, a man walked through someone else's car and started running away from patrol policemen: he was detained with “weed”

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32612 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 55037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 60475 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113792 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100289 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112598 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116642 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151076 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115139 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59416 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107805 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 72260 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 36029 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62040 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100993 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113792 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151076 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141891 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174312 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27710 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62087 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133450 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135340 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163711 views
In Lviv, a man walked through someone else's car and started running away from patrol policemen: he was detained with “weed”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35026 views

On Slovatskoho Street in Lviv, the police detained a 22-year-old man who was walking through a parked VAZ. During the arrest, a substance of plant origin was found on the offender's person.

In Lviv, police detained a 22-year-old man who walked through a parked car at night, and found a "substance of plant origin" on the offender, the patrol police of Lviv region reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In front of the police, a young man walked through a parked car," the patrol officers wrote on social media.

Inspectors of the Tactical Response Company noticed an unknown person climbing onto a parked VAZ car last night while patrolling Slovatskoho Street. "He walked from the hood to the luggage compartment and started running away," the patrol officers said.

TOR officers caught up with the young man. "He could not explain his actions. During a cursory inspection, the 22-year-old man was found to be carrying a roll with a substance of plant origin," the statement said.

An investigative team was sent to the scene.

Man urinates on police car for social media hype - police15.02.25, 14:34 • 94458 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
lvivLviv

