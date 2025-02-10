In Lviv a doctor was notified of suspicion for the death of a 5-year-old boy after dental treatment

In Lviv, a doctor was notified of suspicion for the death of a five-year-old boy after dental treatment, which occurred more than a year ago, the Main Department of the National Police in the Lviv region reported UNN.

Details

As police investigators found, in December 2023, the mother of a five-year-old boy went to a dental clinic in Lviv for dental treatment for her son. The anesthesiologist administered general anesthesia, and during the operation to remove teeth and treat caries, the child experienced a sharp decrease in saturation, stopped breathing, and then stopped his heart.

The doctor tried to resuscitate the child, but it did not help. The boy was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life - he died a few weeks later.

A 5-year-old boy dies in Lviv after removing milk teeth

The police found that the anesthesiologist was not properly qualified to work with children, but she forged a certificate and illegally obtained permission to treat minor patients.

The doctor was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 140 (Improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker), Part 5 of Art. 27 - Part 3 of Art. 358 (Forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps, committed by prior conspiracy), Part 4 of Article 358 (Use of a knowingly forged document) and Article 138 (Illegal medical activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The maximum penalty provided for in the articles is imprisonment for up to five years.