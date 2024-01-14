A 5-year-old boy dies in Lviv after removing milk teeth

A 5-year-old boy was in a coma in the hospital after having his baby teeth removed under general anesthesia. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the child. This was reported by the child's father and the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Fly, our boy, fly...

Shine your light from Heaven to all of us...

Rest in peace, our beloved Lesia - Viktor Pashnyk, the boy's father, wrote on Facebook.

According to the investigation, last December, a 5-year-old boy fell into a coma during dental treatment.

The child's father reported that the staff of the dental center offered to remove the baby teeth under general anesthesia. During the operation, the child suffered a cardiac arrest. The doctors managed to restart it, but the child fell into a coma and was diagnosed with brain death a short time later.

On the evening of January 13, 2024, the boy died in the hospital.

Currently, the circumstances of the tragic incident are being established within the framework of criminal proceedings. Based on the results of the ongoing investigative actions and expert opinions, a legal assessment of the actions of medical workers will be provided, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Five-year-old child hospitalized with alcohol poisoning in Odesa region