What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 29109 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105407 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133749 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133264 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173848 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170712 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279042 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178104 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

A 5-year-old boy dies in Lviv after removing milk teeth

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34415 views

A 5-year-old boy died after falling into a coma during a dental operation under anesthesia; an investigation into the actions of medical personnel is underway.

A 5-year-old boy was in a coma in the hospital after having his baby teeth removed under general anesthesia. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the child. This was reported by the child's father and the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Fly, our boy, fly...
Shine your light from Heaven to all of us...
Rest in peace, our beloved Lesia

- Viktor Pashnyk, the boy's father, wrote on Facebook.

According to the investigation, last December, a 5-year-old boy fell into a coma during dental treatment.

The child's father reported that the staff of the dental center offered to remove the baby teeth under general anesthesia. During the operation, the child suffered a cardiac arrest. The doctors managed to restart it, but the child fell into a coma and was diagnosed with brain death a short time later.

On the evening of January 13, 2024, the boy died in the hospital.

Currently, the circumstances of the tragic incident are being established within the framework of criminal proceedings. Based on the results of the ongoing investigative actions and expert opinions, a legal assessment of the actions of medical workers will be provided, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Five-year-old child hospitalized with alcohol poisoning in Odesa region02.01.24, 22:28 • 34250 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

HealthCrimes and emergencies

