In Lviv, a 73-year-old woman had a 12-centimeter parasite removed: what makes it dangerous

A 73-year-old resident of Lviv had a 12-centimeter parasite removed during surgery. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

Back in July, the woman noticed a swelling in the area of her left collarbone. At first, the new growth did not bother her, but later she decided to consult doctors.

During the operation, surgeons removed a 12-centimeter parasite from the subcutaneous tissue.

Doctors also diagnosed the woman with "dirofilariasis" - an infectious helminthiasis. It is transmitted by mosquitoes that have previously bitten a sick animal. The helminth larva enters the human body through a mosquito bite.

From the moment of human infection to tumor formation, it can take from one month to two years. First, a small seal appears at the site of the mosquito bite, which can later grow to the size of a tumor, the center added.

How to protect yourself from this

take care of repellents – means that repel mosquitoes;

do not forget about protective equipment for pets;

carry out periodic deworming of animals, as they are sources of invasion;

if you have signs of dirofilariasis, contact specialists.

