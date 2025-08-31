In Lviv, a 73-year-old woman had a 12-centimeter parasite removed: what makes it dangerous

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 25526 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 63915 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 82601 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 98455 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 113177 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 254276 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 112655 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85664 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99631 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 324374 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1.4m/s
56%
745mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 19596 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 18359 views
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians occupied some territory, but it is not of strategic interest – OSG "Dnipro"August 31, 08:35 AM • 5950 views
In Germany, an "anti-war" march escalated into armed violenceAugust 31, 08:49 AM • 5874 views
Civilian vessel damaged by explosion off Odesa coast, no crew casualties - NavyAugust 31, 09:05 AM • 4052 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideoAugust 31, 10:07 AM • 13783 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 6320 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 100848 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 230971 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 232321 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 324370 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 272613 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Kaya Kallas
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 108926 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 241561 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 264769 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 261973 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 241850 views
Actual
Fake news
S-400 missile system
Bild
The New York Times
Mi-8

In Lviv, a 73-year-old woman had a 12-centimeter parasite removed: what makes it dangerous

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

Lviv surgeons removed a 12-centimeter parasite from a 73-year-old woman who sought medical attention due to swelling. She was diagnosed with dirofilariasis, which is transmitted through mosquito bites.

In Lviv, a 73-year-old woman had a 12-centimeter parasite removed: what makes it dangerous

A 73-year-old resident of Lviv had a 12-centimeter parasite removed during surgery. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

Back in July, the woman noticed a swelling in the area of her left collarbone. At first, the new growth did not bother her, but later she decided to consult doctors.

During the operation, surgeons removed a 12-centimeter parasite from the subcutaneous tissue.

Doctors also diagnosed the woman with "dirofilariasis" - an infectious helminthiasis. It is transmitted by mosquitoes that have previously bitten a sick animal. The helminth larva enters the human body through a mosquito bite.

From the moment of human infection to tumor formation, it can take from one month to two years. First, a small seal appears at the site of the mosquito bite, which can later grow to the size of a tumor, the center added.

How to protect yourself from this

  • take care of repellents – means that repel mosquitoes;
    • do not forget about protective equipment for pets;
      • carry out periodic deworming of animals, as they are sources of invasion;
        • if you have signs of dirofilariasis, contact specialists.

          Recall

          A resident of Vinnytsia region was bitten by a bug while trying on pants in a second-hand store. Specialists found that it was a pine seed bug, which feeds on the sap of coniferous trees and does not pose a serious danger to humans.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyHealth
          Lviv