In Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a car and a water supply pipe were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 7, in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, fragments of a downed UAV damaged a car and a water supply pipe. Preliminary reports indicate no fire or casualties; emergency services are working at the scene.
On the night of Monday, July 7, in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, a car and a water supply pipe were damaged as a result of an attack. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), according to UNN.
Solomyanskyi district. Debris from a downed UAV damaged a car and a water pipe. Preliminarily, no fire and no casualties.
"Emergency services are on site," the KCMA added.
Recall
On the night of July 7, in Kyiv, fragments of a downed enemy drone fell in the Desnianskyi district. No fires were recorded, air defense forces were working.