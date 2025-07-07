In Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a car and a water supply pipe were damaged

On the night of Monday, July 7, in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, a car and a water supply pipe were damaged as a result of an attack. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), according to UNN.

Solomyanskyi district. Debris from a downed UAV damaged a car and a water pipe. Preliminarily, no fire and no casualties. - the message says.

"Emergency services are on site," the KCMA added.

On the night of July 7, in Kyiv, fragments of a downed enemy drone fell in the Desnianskyi district. No fires were recorded, air defense forces were working.