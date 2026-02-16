In Kyiv, two people died from flu complications and one from COVID-19 complications within a week

In Kyiv, 12,290 new cases of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, including COVID-19, were registered in a week. Three deaths were also reported – two people died from complications of influenza, and one from complications of COVID-19. This was reported by the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health", according to UNN.

Details

The incidence rate was 416.3, which is 31.8% lower than the average intensity level. At the same time, during the reporting week, the incidence rate increased by 7.4% compared to the previous week (both adults and children were ill).

6,796 adults and 5,494 children fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 2,593 new cases were registered.

24 people contracted COVID-19, including three children under 17 years of age.

452 patients with influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, including 248 children, were hospitalized in medical institutions. Among patients with COVID-19, 10 people were hospitalized, including 1 child under 17 years of age.

Two adult patients with COVID-19 were in the intensive care unit.

During the week, doctors also registered three deaths: two people died from complications of influenza, and one from complications of COVID-19.

Recall

Seasonal increase in influenza A incidence continues in Ukraine. But early antiviral therapy and vaccination reduce the risks of infection.