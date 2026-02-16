$43.100.11
ukenru
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 920 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 3030 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 12926 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 12847 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 19165 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 28054 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 33493 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 64422 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48518 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38707 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
In Kyiv, two people died from flu complications and one from COVID-19 complications within a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Over the week, 12,290 new cases of flu and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered in Kyiv. Three people died from complications: two from flu, one from COVID-19.

In Kyiv, two people died from flu complications and one from COVID-19 complications within a week

In Kyiv, 12,290 new cases of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, including COVID-19, were registered in a week. Three deaths were also reported – two people died from complications of influenza, and one from complications of COVID-19. This was reported by the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health", according to UNN.

Details

The incidence rate was 416.3, which is 31.8% lower than the average intensity level. At the same time, during the reporting week, the incidence rate increased by 7.4% compared to the previous week (both adults and children were ill).

6,796 adults and 5,494 children fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 2,593 new cases were registered.

24 people contracted COVID-19, including three children under 17 years of age.

452 patients with influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, including 248 children, were hospitalized in medical institutions. Among patients with COVID-19, 10 people were hospitalized, including 1 child under 17 years of age.

Two adult patients with COVID-19 were in the intensive care unit.

During the week, doctors also registered three deaths: two people died from complications of influenza, and one from complications of COVID-19.

Recall

Seasonal increase in influenza A incidence continues in Ukraine. But early antiviral therapy and vaccination reduce the risks of infection.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

KyivHealth
Ukraine
Kyiv