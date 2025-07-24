In Kyiv, truck traffic will be restricted due to heat: what drivers need to know

In Kyiv, from July 25 to 28, truck traffic will be restricted due to the heat, the Kyiv City State Administration warned, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated by the Kyiv City State Administration, when the air temperature exceeds +28°C, traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles are in effect on the city's road network.

Temporary measures apply to trucks weighing over 24 tons and with an axle load exceeding 7 tons.

"The duration of the restrictions will be set according to the temperature regime," the message states.

Compliance with these restrictions will be monitored by the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv.

