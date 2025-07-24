$41.770.00
48.980.12
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
In Kyiv, truck traffic will be restricted due to heat: what drivers need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

In Kyiv, from July 25 to 28, restrictions on heavy vehicle traffic will be in effect due to the forecasted heat. The ban applies to trucks weighing over 24 tons when the temperature is above +28°C.

In Kyiv, truck traffic will be restricted due to heat: what drivers need to know

In Kyiv, from July 25 to 28, truck traffic will be restricted due to the heat, the Kyiv City State Administration warned, writes UNN.

From July 25 to 28, truck traffic will be restricted in Kyiv due to the forecasted heat.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration on social media.

Details

As indicated by the Kyiv City State Administration, when the air temperature exceeds +28°C, traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles are in effect on the city's road network.

Temporary measures apply to trucks weighing over 24 tons and with an axle load exceeding 7 tons.

"The duration of the restrictions will be set according to the temperature regime," the message states.

Compliance with these restrictions will be monitored by the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv.

Weather in Ukraine on July 25: atmospheric front in the west and heat up to +35 degrees in the rest of the territory24.07.25, 12:42 • 1192 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivAuto
Kyiv
