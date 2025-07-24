In Kyiv, truck traffic will be restricted due to heat: what drivers need to know
In Kyiv, from July 25 to 28, restrictions on heavy vehicle traffic will be in effect due to the forecasted heat. The ban applies to trucks weighing over 24 tons when the temperature is above +28°C.
From July 25 to 28, truck traffic will be restricted in Kyiv due to the forecasted heat.
As indicated by the Kyiv City State Administration, when the air temperature exceeds +28°C, traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles are in effect on the city's road network.
Temporary measures apply to trucks weighing over 24 tons and with an axle load exceeding 7 tons.
"The duration of the restrictions will be set according to the temperature regime," the message states.
Compliance with these restrictions will be monitored by the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv.
