In Kyiv, there is no water supply in several districts

Water supply interruptions have been reported in a number of districts of the capital. This is due to the de-energization of facilities. Writes UNN with reference to the press service of Kyivvodokanal.

In Kyiv, there is no water supply in Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Currently, there is no water supply in Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital. This is due to a power outage at the water utility's facilities. Specialists are doing everything possible to restore the equipment. Stay tuned for further updates. - informs Kyivvodokanal

