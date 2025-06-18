In Kyiv, the death toll in a 9-story building after the Russian strike has risen to 18, with a total of 23 victims

The death toll from the Russian missile strike on a nine-story building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv has risen to 18, bringing the total number of victims of the Russian attack on June 17 to at least 23. This was announced by the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims in the house in the Solomyanskyi district has increased to 18. Rescuers unblocked the body of a woman from under the rubble - Tkachenko wrote.

Earlier it was known about 22 victims of the Russian attack, with 17 dead due to the enemy's strike on a multi-story building in the Solomyanskyi district.

Number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 22 - SES