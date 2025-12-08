In Kyiv, the incidence of flu and ARVI is decreasing, with fewer cases among children - KMDA

In Kyiv, 9,782 new cases of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections were registered during the week, which is 1.8% lower than the previous week's figure – due to the child population, while the incidence of COVID-19 decreased by almost a third, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the capital, 9,782 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered during the 49th week of 2025," reported the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health."

The incidence rate, as noted, is 39.7% lower than the average intensity level. "During the reporting week, the incidence rate decreased by 1.8% compared to the previous week – due to the child population," the report says.

In particular, as indicated, 6,020 children (61.5% of all patients) and 3,762 adults fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 3,613 cases were registered.

"The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 29.3%. In total, 41 people fell ill, including 4 children under 17 years of age," the report says.

151 patients with influenza and ARVI were hospitalized in medical institutions, including 123 children. Among patients with COVID-19, 20 people were hospitalized, including 1 child.

During the week, 6 adult patients with COVID-19 were in intensive care units.

"During the week, 3 deaths from COVID-19 complications were registered," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

