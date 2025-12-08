$42.060.13
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 2436 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 9834 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17179 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 18621 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 14579 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 23124 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 12723 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12879 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12733 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
In Kyiv, the incidence of flu and ARVI is decreasing, with fewer cases among children - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

In Kyiv, during the 49th week of 2025, 9782 new cases of flu and ARVI were registered, which is 1.8% less than the previous week. The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 29.3%, with 3 deaths recorded.

In Kyiv, the incidence of flu and ARVI is decreasing, with fewer cases among children - KMDA

In Kyiv, 9,782 new cases of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections were registered during the week, which is 1.8% lower than the previous week's figure – due to the child population, while the incidence of COVID-19 decreased by almost a third, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the capital, 9,782 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered during the 49th week of 2025," reported the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health."

The incidence rate, as noted, is 39.7% lower than the average intensity level. "During the reporting week, the incidence rate decreased by 1.8% compared to the previous week – due to the child population," the report says.

In particular, as indicated, 6,020 children (61.5% of all patients) and 3,762 adults fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 3,613 cases were registered.

"The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 29.3%. In total, 41 people fell ill, including 4 children under 17 years of age," the report says.

151 patients with influenza and ARVI were hospitalized in medical institutions, including 123 children. Among patients with COVID-19, 20 people were hospitalized, including 1 child.

During the week, 6 adult patients with COVID-19 were in intensive care units.

"During the week, 3 deaths from COVID-19 complications were registered," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Julia Shramko

