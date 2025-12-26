In Kyiv, the Ferris wheel in Podil may be closed due to unsatisfactory condition of structures

The Kyiv prosecutor's office has applied to the court with a request for the arrest and prohibition of the operation of the Ferris wheel in Podil due to the unsatisfactory condition of the attraction. This was reported by the capital's prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

As part of the pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings, which is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv under Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely on the fact of a possible violation of safety rules during the operation of the Ferris wheel in Podil, an inspection of the attraction established that its supporting metal structure is placed on wooden beams that are in an unsatisfactory technical condition. - the message says.

In particular, it was recorded that the wooden beams show signs of deep rot, destruction of the wood structure, as well as traces of prolonged exposure to moisture. Some of the beams are partially destroyed, have cavities and crumble under mechanical impact. All this creates a threat to people's health and lives.

Therefore, as part of the ongoing pre-trial investigation, the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv applied to the court with a request for the arrest of the Ferris Wheel and a ban on its operation. In this way, we want to prevent possible negative consequences of using the attraction.

The photos and videos show the condition of the wooden beams on which the metal structures are held.

Christmas procession with stars passed through the central squares and streets of Kyiv