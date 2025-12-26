In Kyiv, the Ferris wheel in Podil may be closed due to unsatisfactory condition of structures

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
10:07 AM • 1694 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 4094 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 12232 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 8202 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 13801 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 11935 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 13742 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 22918 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 74252 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 70724 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 13528 views
Trump announced a powerful strike against ISIS terrorists in NigeriaDecember 26, 02:02 AM • 6846 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 10190 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 8202 views
Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sectorDecember 26, 03:43 AM • 3790 views
Publications
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 12232 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 13801 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 74252 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 75937 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 56719 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Petro Poroshenko
Yoon Suk Yeol
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Village
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 3182 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 17643 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 21638 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 22673 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 25830 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Hill
The New York Times

In Kyiv, the Ferris wheel in Podil may be closed due to unsatisfactory condition of structures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has applied to the court with a request for the arrest and prohibition of the operation of the Ferris wheel in Podil. The reason is the unsatisfactory condition of the supporting metal structure, which is placed on wooden beams with signs of decay and destruction.

In Kyiv, the Ferris wheel in Podil may be closed due to unsatisfactory condition of structures

The Kyiv prosecutor's office has applied to the court with a request for the arrest and prohibition of the operation of the Ferris wheel in Podil due to the unsatisfactory condition of the attraction. This was reported by the capital's prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

As part of the pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings, which is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv under Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely on the fact of a possible violation of safety rules during the operation of the Ferris wheel in Podil, an inspection of the attraction established that its supporting metal structure is placed on wooden beams that are in an unsatisfactory technical condition.

- the message says.

In particular, it was recorded that the wooden beams show signs of deep rot, destruction of the wood structure, as well as traces of prolonged exposure to moisture. Some of the beams are partially destroyed, have cavities and crumble under mechanical impact. All this creates a threat to people's health and lives.

Therefore, as part of the ongoing pre-trial investigation, the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv applied to the court with a request for the arrest of the Ferris Wheel and a ban on its operation. In this way, we want to prevent possible negative consequences of using the attraction.

The photos and videos show the condition of the wooden beams on which the metal structures are held.

Christmas procession with stars passed through the central squares and streets of Kyiv25.12.25, 16:42 • 3446 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Technology
Kyiv